BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made some tall claims on Tuesday by saying that United States of America was discovered by an India sailor, an Indian architect who made statues of Lord Ram played an instrumental role in designing the city of Beijing and that those who wrote the Rigveda were the first to predict that the earth revolved around the sun.

Parmar delivered these contentious comments while attending the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah university, alongside Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The MP Higher Education Minister accused the historians of systematically undermining India’s strengths, as a result of which, the country's image was portrayed negatively in the international arena.