America Discovered By Our Ancestors, Not Columbus, Says MP Education Minister

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar made some tall claims on Tuesday by saying that United States of America was discovered by an India sailor, an Indian architect who made statues of Lord Ram played an instrumental role in designing the city of Beijing and that those who wrote the Rigveda were the first to predict that the earth revolved around the sun.
Parmar delivered these contentious comments while attending the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah university, alongside Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
The MP Higher Education Minister accused the historians of systematically undermining India’s strengths, as a result of which, the country's image was portrayed negatively in the international arena.
Sharing his point of view on this subject, he assertively said that our ancestors were highly knowledgeable and boasted high levels of skills and capabilities in every aspect.
He suggested that Indians should break-free from the shackles of inferiority complex and strive to advance by embracing superior ideas.
Parmar labelled the teaching in India about 'Columbus discovering America' as a complete falsehood.
“This was irrelevant to Indian students. If they were going to teach this, they should have also taught about the atrocities committed by those who came after Columbus, how they destroyed the indigenous societies, who were nature worshippers and sun worshippers, and how they were massacred and converted,” Parmar said.
According to Parmar, an Indian sailor explored the land now known as America in the 8th Century and built several temples in San Diego, which are still documented in a museum there and preserved in libraries.
“When we went there, we helped develop their culture, the Maya civilization, by integrating with it, which is India’s way of thinking and philosophy that should have been taught to students… If something needed to be taught, it should have been correctly taught – that our ancestors discovered America, not Columbus,” Parmar stated rhetorically.
In his historical accounts, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama wrote that Chandan’s ship was bigger than his own – not just by a whisker but by at least two to four times the size of his ship.
Parmer claimed that Vasco da Gama followed the Indian trader going by the name of Chandan down south to India.
However, historians wrongly taught Indian students that Vasco da Gama discovered the sea route to India and India itself, Parmar said.
