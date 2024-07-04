Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu determined to build Amaravati despite challenges

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to build Amaravati as a world-class capital but admitted that restoring the investors’ confidence after the “destruction during the last five years” will not be easy.

He said he would have to talk to the Singapore government, which had prepared the master plan, and a consortium of Singapore companies, which had signed an agreement for the Amaravati Capital City Startup Project during the earlier TDP rule but then, the venture was cancelled by the previous YSRCP government.

Asserting that his government will live up to the people’s expectations by overcoming challenges and legal hurdles to build the state capital as per the earlier vision document and master plan, he, however, said he was open to new ideas and improved versions.

The Chief Minister was talking to media persons after releasing a White Paper on Amaravati, whose foundation stone was laid in 2016 when he was the Chief Minister.

He lashed out at his predecessor Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stopped construction of Amaravati after coming to power in 2019 by mooting the idea of three state capitals.

“This is a case of one person destroying the future of the coming generations. We need to introspect if such persons should occupy a public office,” he said, adding that as a result of the previous government’s policies, investor confidence was lost and Andhra Pradesh’s brand image suffered.

“For example, the Singapore government. I need to talk to them. They may come or may not come. They have their own experience. They don’t need to lose money for us. There are hundreds of such countries and states for them,” he said. (IANS)

