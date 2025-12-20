Andhra Pradesh CM urges Centre to approve Metro Rail for Vizag, Vijayawada

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Centre to approve Metro Rail projects for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. He met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and informed him that the revised Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both Metro systems have already been submitted to the Ministry for approval. He emphasized that early clearance is crucial for accelerating the development of two of Andhra Pradesh’s fastest-growing urban centres. CM Naidu explained that Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada require robust, modern and sustainable urban mobility solutions to keep pace with their expanding populations, growing economic activity and rising transportation demands. The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to prioritize and fast-track the approval process so that the groundwork for both Metro projects can begin at the earliest. The Chief Minister also had a separate meeting with Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and sought strong Central support for the development of the Dugarajapatnam shipbuilding ecosystem and key fishing harbour projects in the state. (IANS)

