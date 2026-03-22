Anil Ambani Group fraud cases: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons top executives

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has ramped up its investigation into major alleged bank fraud cases linked to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADA Group), summoning top executives for detailed questioning at its headquarters in New Delhi, a CBI statement said on Saturday. This comes amid ongoing scrutiny over massive alleged financial irregularities involving loans from public sector banks, with total losses to banks and financial institutions estimated at around Rs 9,280 crore, including Rs 4,097 crore to public sector banks.

In the high-profile case involving “Reliance Communications Limited (RCom)”, the CBI had registered an FIR on August 21, 2025, based on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI). The allegations centre on a fraud of Rs 2,929.05 crore, accusing RCom, industrialist Anil Ambani, and others — including unknown public servants — of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust. The probe alleges diversion and misutilization of loan funds through circuitous transactions between 2013-17, causing wrongful loss to SBI from its total exposure of more than Rs 19,000 crore in a consortium of banks, the investigation agency said. (IANS)

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