Another bomb threat at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A bomb threat written on the washroom mirror of an IndiGo flight from Thailand's Phuket to Kolkata resulted in an extensive security check on Saturday, leaving passengers stranded on the airport tarmac for nearly two hours after landing, airport officials said.

The flight 6E1494 which was carrying around 8.80 per cent of its passenger capacity, landed at the Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at 2:05 p.m. (IANS)

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