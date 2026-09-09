Armed imposters posing as PMO official and bodyguard arrested near Modi event venue in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate an event here on Tuesday, Mumbai police arrested two persons, including one who was armed, posing as a "PMO official" and his "bodyguard" while they were moving around suspiciously around the venue, officials said.

Rohan Parekh, 24, who was carrying a "PMO ID card", and his gun-toting “bodyguard" left the security officials flustered after the former’s identity documents were found to be fake.

The two were taken into custody after their movements at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Bandra Kurla Complex raised suspicion among the security personnel posted at the venue of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) scheduled to be attended by PM Modi, police said.

A security alarm was sounded after the Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed Parekh's identity card was fake. Security arrangements were beefed up at the venue and across the city, including the airport, after senior officers realised the gravity of the alleged “breach”. (IANS)

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