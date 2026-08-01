Army Shoots Down Suspected Pakistani Drone in Jammu’s Khour Sector, Recovers UAV for Forensic Probe

Jammu: The Army on Friday shot down a suspected Pakistani drone in the Khour border area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted hovering over Chakla village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Khour Police Station. Troops of the Gorkha Rifles opened fire, bringing down the drone during an operation. The drone was later recovered and secured for forensic examination.

Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the drone’s origin, purpose and technical specifications.

Security agencies said Pakistan-backed terror groups have increasingly been using drones to smuggle weapons, ammunition, explosives, narcotics and cash across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) into Jammu and Kashmir. The consignments are typically collected by Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and delivered to terrorists for carrying out subversive activities.

The drones used range from modified commercial quadcopters and hexacopters to larger multi-rotor systems capable of carrying heavier payloads. Security agencies have also reported the use of military-grade surveillance UAVs for monitoring Indian troop movements and planning infiltration routes.

Recovered drone consignments in the past have included assault rifles, pistols, grenades, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Drones are also used to transport heroin and other narcotics into border districts, with proceeds allegedly funding terror networks and recruitment activities.

Officials said the latest recovery highlights the continuing challenge posed by cross-border drone infiltration and efforts by security forces to prevent the smuggling of arms, explosives and drugs into the Union Territory. (IANS)

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