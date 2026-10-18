Army’s Central Command chief calls for sharpening operational capabilities

DEHRADUN: Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army's Central Command, interacted with troops deployed on the frontier in the Garhwal sector and asked them to sharpening operational capabilities, an official said on Saturday. "Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra, GOC-in-C #CentralCommand, visited forward areas in the #GarhwalSector to review operational preparedness and combat readiness in the high-altitude Himalayan terrain," the Central Command said in a social media post.

"During his interaction with troops deployed at the frontiers, the #ArmyCommander commended their steadfast commitment and exhorted them to maintain relentless vigilance, sharpen operational capabilities and remain mission-ready for every contingency," the Central Command added.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command on October 1, reaffirming focus on operational readiness, strategic responsiveness and multi-domain capabilities.

He also called for a continued pursuit of excellence across the Command, with emphasis on maintaining a high level of preparedness to meet emerging challenges.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra was commissioned into the Grenadiers from the Indian Military Academy on June 10, 1989.

In a military career spanning more than three decades, he has held various command and staff appointments. Earlier, the Central Command shared information about an advanced military training conducted for Agniveers.

"#Agniveers of #RajputRegimentalCentre honed their tactical skills through an intensive Section Battle Drill and Bunker Busting Drill as part of Advanced Military Training," the Central Command said in a social media post. (IANS)

Also Read: Army, BSF Hold Synergy Seminar in Shillong to Boost Border Coordination