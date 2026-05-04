Around 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day against 47.4 lakh bookings

New Delhi: About 47 lakh domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders were delivered across the country on Saturday, indicating that there were no shortages or gaps in gas supply despite the military conflict in West Asia and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz blockade.

According to the Petroleum Ministry, the online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 99 per cent on industry basis yesterday, and around 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 47.4 lakh LPG cylinders.

“No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships,” it also added. The government has also assured that all efforts and measures are being undertaken to ensure energy supply, maritime operations, and support to Indian nationals amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed that the enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG.

“As of yesterday, more than 1,900 raids were conducted across the country,” said the government release.

It also said that since March this year, about 6.04 Lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for an additional 2.68 Lakh connections, taking the total to 8.72 lakh connections.

“Since April 3rd, PSU oil marketing companies have organised more than 10,100 awareness camps, selling around 1.75 lakh 5kg FTL cylinders. As of yesterday, over 3,700, 5 kg FTLs were sold through more than 130 camps,” it informed.

Sharing information about the India-bound tanker with 46,313 tonnes of LPG sailing safely through the Persian Gulf, the Petroleum Ministry said that the MT Sarv Shakti carrying 46,313 MT of LPG safely sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on May 13 with the Indian cooking gas cargo.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Marshall Islands-flagged ship has 20 crew members onboard, of whom as many as 18 are Indians. (IANS)

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