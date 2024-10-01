‘Arrested Pakistan national, 3 foreigners were set to get Indian passports’: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the Pakistani national and three other foreigners, who were arrested in the city for illegal stay, were set to get Indian passports. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “As per the information available they have been living in India for 10 years. They came down and settled in Bengaluru a year ago. They have been taken into custody and will be investigated. They will be questioned on why they came to Bengaluru. How did they manage to get documents? Home Minister Parameshwara said, “If it is true that they have been staying in India for 10 years, why did not the intelligence agencies and other institutions track them? Even as the passports are done after much scrutiny, they managed to almost get them. They have got the Aadhaar cards and changed their names. They were running a restaurant here. Further investigation needs to be done. We have to wait until further information gets revealed in the investigation,” he stated. “Many from Bangladesh have come to India. Every day we are nabbing illegal migrants from Bangladesh and deporting them back. They keep on coming. The borders are porous in Bangladesh, the situation has to be tightened at the borders. It is a matter of concern for the Union government and the military,” Parameshwara stated. (IANS)

