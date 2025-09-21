Arvind Kejriwal slams Delhi government over repeated school bomb threats

New Delhi: AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP government over repeated bomb threats received by the city’s schools.

In a social media post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said that despite the repeated bomb threats received by the schools in a year, no one has been caught yet.

“Delhi’s schools are repeatedly receiving bomb threats. Panic has ensued everywhere, schools are shut down, and fear is spreading among children and parents... but in a year, no one has been caught, nor has any action been taken,” wrote Kejriwal.The former Chief Minister of Delhi sharply criticised the government’s management of security in the national capital and emphasised that parents live in fear every day.

“The four-engine BJP government can’t even manage the capital’s security. Parents are living in fear every day. When will all this end?” asked Kejriwal.

Earlier, several schools in various areas of Delhi received bomb threats through phone calls early this morning. Among the schools that received these threats were DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated from the premises.

In response to the threats, police teams and bomb disposal squads were promptly dispatched to the schools. One of the targeted schools, DPS Dwarka, has closed its school today and postponed the mid-term exams, which were scheduled for the day, citing ‘unavoidable circumstances. ‘“Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly” stated the DPS Dwarka circular. (ANI)

