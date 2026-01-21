Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Centre over border fencing, Bangladesh, China ties

HYDERABAD: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong warning against infiltrators, asserting that India cannot allow illegal entrants to snatch the rights of its poor and youth, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack on the BJP-led Centre, questioning its failure to fence the India-Bangladesh border despite being in power for the last 11 years.

Speaking to ANI exclusively, Owaisi also raised concerns over instability in Bangladesh, India's trade diplomacy with the United States, and the government's push to attract Chinese investment, alleging contradictions in New Delhi's foreign and security policies.

"The BJP has been in power for the last 11 years, but they are not able to do fencing on the India-Bangladesh border. Instability in Bangladesh is not good for us...Trump's representative says that because Modi ji did not call, the trade deal did not happen. We are asking China to invest in India, the China that during the operation Sindoor helped Pakistan by all means and technology.....Who will answer these things?" he said.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national captial PM Modi warned about infiltrators across the country, saying, "We must continue to face every challenge with our full strength. Today, a very significant challenge before the country is that of infiltrators. No one in the world accepts infiltrators in their country, and India too cannot allow infiltrators to rob its poor and youth of their rights."

Responding to allegations against AIMIM over the presence of Rohingyas in Telangana, Owaisi rejected the charge and accused the BJP of politicizing the issue. Referring to the situation in Bihar, he said the BJP had raised similar claims without taking any formal steps.

"In Bihar, the BJP talked about infiltrators. They did not submit even one Form 7 there, and dishonoured the people of Seemanchal there by making this an issue," he said. (ANI)

