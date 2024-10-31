Ayodhya Sets Two New Guinness World Records on Deepotsav 2024

AYODHYA: The historic town of Ayodhya, which holds profound cultural and religious significance, has unlocked a new milestone by achieving two Guinness World Records on Wednesday during the eighth edition of Deepotsav.

The city broke the record for the largest display of oil lamps, with an incredible 2,512,585 diyas lighting up the banks of the Saryu River.

The second world record was set when 1,121 people participated in a grand aarti, performing ‘diya’ rotations all at once, showing just how united everyone was in their devotion.

The Deepotsav events took place on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi along with the Saryu river. Drones were deployed to count the diyas that set the world record.