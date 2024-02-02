Ayodhya: Union Minister Inaugurates 8 New Flight Routes, Enhancing Connectivity And Tourism

AYODHYA: In a significant boost to Ayodhya's connectivity and tourism, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia virtually inaugurated 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on February 1 in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd.).

The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

As a result of this move, the holy city's air connectivity will get a significant boost and will facilitate the arrival of pilgrims from different parts of the country and beyond.