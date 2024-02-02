Ayodhya: Union Minister Inaugurates 8 New Flight Routes, Enhancing Connectivity And Tourism

AYODHYA: In a significant boost to Ayodhya's connectivity and tourism, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia virtually inaugurated 8 new flight routes for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on February 1 in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd.).
The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
As a result of this move, the holy city's air connectivity will get a significant boost and will facilitate the arrival of pilgrims from different parts of the country and beyond.
In the wake of the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple, the demand to catch a glimpse has shot up enormously and has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya. The blueprint for the economic as well as social development of the city has been laid down.
In his address, Scindia said, “Ayodhya is not an ordinary destination. The faith and the reverence of the devotees of Bhagwan Ram from every corner of the world are connected with it. The airport is the first introduction of the city to the visitor. This is why the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham has been developed to reflect its culture with artwork depicting stories from the Ramayana.”
The Union Minister underlined that the number of operational airports in Uttar Pradesh has risen from five to ten under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He further said that five more airports will be operational soon and by the end of the year, the total number of airports in the state will go up to 16 that will also include the world-class Jewar greenfield airport.
Scindia also assured that every airline will be operating from Ayodhya in the near future.
Meanwhile, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at AyodhyaDham was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the presence of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation & Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia back in December 2023. It was built at a cost of Rs. 350 crores.