Baba Siddique's Shooters Learnt To Use Guns By Watching YouTube Videos: Report

MUMBAI: A startling revelation has come to light in the murder case of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The accused trio who gunned down the veteran politician outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality had learnt how to use firearms by watching tutorial videos on YouTube.

They gained the know-hows of using the weapon all while living in a rented accomodation in Mumbai's Kurla area, a media report said, citing an official.

According to reports, due to the unavailability of open space to practice their shooting, the shooters learnt how to load and unload a weapon by watching these videos for nearly four weeks.