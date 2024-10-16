Baba Siddique's Shooters Learnt To Use Guns By Watching YouTube Videos: Report

MUMBAI: A startling revelation has come to light in the murder case of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.
The accused trio who gunned down the veteran politician outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's posh Bandra locality had learnt how to use firearms by watching tutorial videos on YouTube.
They gained the know-hows of using the weapon all while living in a rented accomodation in Mumbai's Kurla area, a media report said, citing an official.
According to reports, due to the unavailability of open space to practice their shooting, the shooters learnt how to load and unload a weapon by watching these videos for nearly four weeks.
Of the three shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap have been arrested, while Shivkumar Gautam remains at large.
Upon interrogation, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch discovered that Gautam was hired as the "main shooter" as he had prior experience of using weapons since he participated in celebratory firings in his native Bahraich.
Gautam was involved in training Singh and Kashyap and he made them practice by shooting without bullets at their Kurla accomodation.
However, to polish their skills, the shooters resorted to watching YouTube videos. It is also worth mentioning that they communicated with each other via social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat to avoid surveillance, the official said.
