Bangladesh PM, Sri Lankan President To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, as per reports.
The other dignitaries who will attend the swearing-in ceremony include the likes of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth is also likely to be invited for this high-profile event.
As per reports, Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 at 8 pm in the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The BJP-led NDA managed to cross the majority mark of 272 as the ruling alliance secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Against all odds, the opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress Party defied exit poll predictions as they bagged 234 seats.
Meanwhile, leaders of the BIMSTEC countries were invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi after the conclusion of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The BIMSTEC, a regional grouping, includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.
PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2019 saw as many as 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, attending the event.
In 2014, all the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony where Modi was sworn-in for his first term.
Notably, PM-elect Modi dialed Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony, PTI reported quoting sources.
"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the Sri Lankan President's office said.
PM Modi also spoke to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in a telephonic conversation as the two leaders vowed to continue working together to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh 2041', ANI reported.
The formal invitations to the foreign leaders will be sent on Thursday.
ALSO READ: Major castes like Jats, Rajputs, Meenas and Gurjars boycotted BJP in Rajasthan leading to loss of 11 seats
ALSO WATCH: