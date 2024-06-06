Bangladesh PM, Sri Lankan President To Attend Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term, as per reports.

The other dignitaries who will attend the swearing-in ceremony include the likes of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth is also likely to be invited for this high-profile event.