Bankim Chandra’s descendant demands Sonia Gandhi’s apology over alleged Vande Mataram insult at Congress HQ

New Delhi: BJP MLA from West Bengal and direct descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sumitro Chatterjee, has written to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi expressing “deep anguish” over what he described as an insult to Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day.

In his letter, Chatterjee, who is an MLA from the Naihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, demanded an unconditional apology to the citizens of India, particularly the people of West Bengal, over the alleged incident involving the singing of the full version of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic composition.

Chatterjee wrote that while the country was observing the 80th anniversary of Independence, “when the entire nation is devoted to the worship of the Motherland”, the events at the All India Congress Committee headquarters were “not merely unfortunate, but a shameless repetition of a historical mistake”. (IANS)

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