BAPS’ Pramukh Swami Maharaj book enters Guinness World Records

NEW DELHI: A 13-volume biography of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, spanning 8,848 pages and 2,146,447 words, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's longest biography by a single author.

Titled "Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya", the biography has been authored by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas. It chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921-2016), the late spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The work documents Pramukh Swami Maharaj's spiritual leadership, humility, devotion and selfless service, as well as his work serving and inspiring individuals and communities around the world. It was researched and written over 38 months, from July 2017 to August 2020.

Recognised as the world's longest biography by a single author, the 13-volume scholarly work comes as a landmark contribution by the BAPS to documenting spiritual history and preserving Pramukh Swami Maharaj's legacy.

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj at OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, during celebrations marking his 93rd birth anniversary. The presentation was witnessed by 11,000 people at the arena, with tens of thousands more watching via a live webcast around the world.

Carl Saville, Senior Adjudicator, who presented the certificate, said: "Today's presentation for the Longest Biography by a Single Author has been a true pleasure, privilege and honour to deliver on behalf of Guinness World Records. (IANS)

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