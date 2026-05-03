Bargi Dam Cruise Boat Accident in Jabalpur: Nine Dead, Massive Search on for Four Missing Persons

BHOPAL/JABALPUR: Rescue operations at the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur district intensified on Saturday as specialised teams worked tirelessly to locate four individuals still missing following the devastating cruise boat accident on Thursday evening.

While nine people are confirmed dead, four more people are still missing. Of them, according to police, three are children and one is an adult.

Speaking to IANS, Anjul Ayank Mishra, City Superintendent of Police, Bargi zone said, "As of now the police have registered "merg" (intimation report under Section 174 of CrPC) in the case and only after the recovery of all bodies would further investigation be initiated. First, all bodies need to be recovered." (IANS)

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