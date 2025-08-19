Basis for positive momentum in India-China ties rests on maintaining peace in border areas: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Emphasising that it is essential that the process of de-escalation moves forward, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that the basis for any momentum in India-China ties remains the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

“You, Excellency, will of course be discussing border issues with our Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during the meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting which took place shortly after the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in the Indian capital on a two-day visit.

“When the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views,” Jaishankar added.

On Tuesday, Wang Yi will hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the meeting provides both sides an opportunity to review bilateral ties and exchange views on the global situation, including some issues of mutual interest. He stated that the discussions will cover economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges. (IANS)

