Bengal 2nd phase polls: Cops will not be spared for negligence in handling voters’ intimidation, says ECI

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday warned the Kolkata Police and South 24 Parganas District Police authorities of strong disciplinary proceedings in case of proven negligence in handling events like voters’ intimidation and use of explosives to scare voters on the polling day in the city, which is going for polls in the second phase on April 29.

The warning was given by the ECI official at a coordination meeting with the Kolkata Police and South 24 Parganas District Police authorities in the city, which was attended by police personnel at different levels both from Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district.

The ECI team was led by Subrata Gupta, the Commission-appointed special poll observer for West Bengal.

The Commission had specially fixed the responsibilities of the Officers-In-Charge (OCs) or Inspectors-In-Charge (ICs) of different police stations in the matter by making them accountable for cases of use of explosives to scare voters or even voters’ intimidation on or before the polling day.

“Any event of use of explosives within their area or any event of voters’ intimidation should be handled by them strongly. In case of negligence in such matters, the concerned OC or IC will have to face unprecedented disciplinary consequences. No one will be spared. The OCs and ICs have also been advised to take strong actions immediately in such cases,” an insider from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. (IANS)

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