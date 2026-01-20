Bengal SIR: SC orders ECI to publish names of individuals flagged for ‘logical discrepancies’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a slew of directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, especially the verification of voters under the “logical discrepancies” category, is conducted transparently and without causing undue hardship to citizens.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant directed the poll body to publish the names of persons who have been issued notices citing “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms. The Bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi, ordered that such lists be displayed at gram panchayat offices, block offices and ward offices, noting that around 1.25 crore notices have been issued so far under this category.

The discrepancies flagged by the ECI include mismatch in parents’ names, low age gap between parents and children, age discrepancies involving grandparents, and instances where the number of children exceeds six. (IANS)

