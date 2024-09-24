Bengaluru brutality: Police Identify Prime Suspect in Gruesome Murder Case Involving Dismemberment

Bengaluru: The prime suspect in the gruesome case of a woman's killing at her home, the chopping up of her body into pieces, and stuffing them into the fridge, where her horrified family found them, has been identified, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said on Monday.

Addressing media persons, he said: "In connection with the murder case, we have got clear information on the accused who has committed the crime. The investigation is under progress for tracking and arresting the accused person."

It has come to light that the accused hails from a different state and he was residing in Bengaluru, the city police chief said, adding that after he is arrested, he will be subjected to a thorough investigation regarding the case.

"We can't provide more information as it might help the accused," he added. Meanwhile, the police have questioned Ashraf from Nelamangala, after the family and husband of the deceased Mahalaxmi had suspected his role, along with three others, in the case. However, he has been released after questioning.

Hemant Das, the deceased's husband, on Monday, said that the family is taking the ashes of Mahalaxmi's body to immerse in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. "We are doing this to ensure Mahalaxmi's soul rests in peace as she had a painful death," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Atishi takes charge as Delhi Chief Minister echoing Ramayan’s symbolism

Also Watch: