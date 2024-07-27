Bengaluru: Dog Meat Allegedly Sold As Mutton; Inquiry Ordered By FSSAI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed a turmoil taking place after serious allegations of trafficking and selling of dog meat in the city's Majestic area were leveled.
As per reports, more than 14,000 kilograms of dog meat are being illegally sneaked into Bengaluru on a daily basis. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed.
A tense situation erupted at Yeshwantpur railway station when a train arriving from Jaipur was attacked by Hindu activists, who responded to claims of illegal meat transportation by taking law into their own hands.
The agitated activists, who resorted to violence, accused the traders of transporting dog meat disguised as mutton, culminating in an intense confrontation with the meat buyers.
These allegations were triggered by a video purportedly showing a tail not identical to goat meat. The arrival of 90 boxes of meat from Rajasthan, totaling 4,500 kilograms, incited an uproar.
The infuriated activists were engaged in a scuffle with traders. These vigilantes went as far as to make an attempt to inspect the boxes themselves but were met with stiff resistance.
Officials of the Food Safety and Quality Department were present at the scene but did not allow further inspection of the meat.
Soon after this incident came to light, an inquiry was ordered by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to investigate the allegations and ascertain the authenticity behind the reports and to ensure compliance with existing regulations.
It is worth noting that the consumption and trade of dog meat faces legal obligations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 in India.
As per this law, the killing and consumption of animals in a manner causing unnecessary suffering is prohibited. States like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have varying degrees of bans and regulations against dog meat.
ALSO READ: Supreme Court extends interim stay on nameplate directive till August 5
ALSO WATCH: