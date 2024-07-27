Bengaluru: Dog Meat Allegedly Sold As Mutton; Inquiry Ordered By FSSAI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru witnessed a turmoil taking place after serious allegations of trafficking and selling of dog meat in the city's Majestic area were leveled.

As per reports, more than 14,000 kilograms of dog meat are being illegally sneaked into Bengaluru on a daily basis. However, this figure has not been officially confirmed.

A tense situation erupted at Yeshwantpur railway station when a train arriving from Jaipur was attacked by Hindu activists, who responded to claims of illegal meat transportation by taking law into their own hands.

The agitated activists, who resorted to violence, accused the traders of transporting dog meat disguised as mutton, culminating in an intense confrontation with the meat buyers.