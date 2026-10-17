Bengaluru Police permit CJP’s Tiranga March with restrictions

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police on Friday granted permission for the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Tiranga March, subject to restrictions on speeches, slogans and banners. The approval came hours after authorities rejected the organisers’ request to assemble at Town Hall, citing restrictions on demonstrations at the venue. The march, organised under CJP’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” campaign, is expected to draw around 200 to 300 participants. Initially scheduled to begin at Town Hall at 4 pm and conclude at the Quit India Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle on Kempegowda Road, the programme has now been permitted between 5 pm and 6.30 pm. According to a communication dated October 16 from the assistant commissioner of police, Halasuru Gate subdivision, the organisers must ensure that the event concludes within the stipulated time. The letter was addressed to Krishna K.N. of Jagrata Karnataka and Rahul T.S. and Lekha Adavi of Nanna Mata Nanna Hakku. The permission comes with several conditions. Participants have been barred from making provocative or inflammatory speeches, raising slogans targeting individuals, organisationsor communities, and displaying posters, banners or placards that could disrupt public order. (Agencies)

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