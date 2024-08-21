Bharat Bandh: SP, Congress, and Left Protest Supreme Court Verdict

NEW DELHI: Dalit and Adivasi groups have organized a nationwide strike today in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharat Bandh has been endorsed by 21 organizations, with support from Left parties, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

Early morning reports from ANI show demonstrations by the ‘Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ in Patna, with protesters blocking NH-83 in Jehanabad. OTV visuals capture disruptions at Bhubaneswar railway station due to the protests.

According to the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR), the verdict undermines the constitutional rights of SCs and STs. NACDAOR is urging the government to pass new legislation on reservations for SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and include it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

While the court's decision could potentially benefit the most disadvantaged groups among Dalits, some Bahujan leaders and activists worry it might hinder efforts to unite the Dalit movement.

Rail and road connections in Odisha are disrupted today due to the nationwide Bharat Bandh. Security has been increased at the state secretariat, the heads of departments' building, and other key locations.

However, government offices, banks, businesses, and schools are operating normally, according to the police.

The Home Department has instructed officers and employees working at the state secretariat and heads of departments' building to arrive at the office by 9:30 am.

In a significant 6:1 decision on Thursday (August 1), the Supreme Court approved the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for reservations, aiming to offer better protection to underrepresented groups.

A seven-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, ruled on whether sub-classifying SCs and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for reservations is allowed.

This ruling will impact states seeking to provide greater protection to some SCs that are significantly underrepresented, compared to the more dominant SC groups. The court also noted that "historical and empirical evidence shows that Scheduled Castes are not a uniform class."