Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kavitha challenges Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Saturday moved a Delhi court opposing the CBI’s plea seeking to interrogate and record her statement in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Notably, the court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Kavitha in Tihar Jail.

On Saturday, Kavitha’s counsel Nitesh Rana told the court that the probe agency thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea “behind her back”.

“I have grave apprehension that the CBI may not have divulged the true facts to obtain a favourable order from the court,” Rana told the court, as he urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha’s side is heard. The court is likely to hear her plea later on Saturday.

Kavitha, who has been accused of being actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and has been termed a kingpin of the ‘scam’ by the ED, is currently in judicial custody till April 9.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing a case of money laundering related to the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital, had arrested Kavitha on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

It has been claimed that Kavitha was involved in establishing the money laundering ecosystem, i.e., M/s Indo Spirits, through her proxy, which generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.8 crore. (IANS)

