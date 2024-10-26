‘Bharatiya Janata Party will face a historic defeat’: Akhilesh Yadav

Mainpuri: Excuding confidence that Samajwadi Party will emerge victorious in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will face a “historic” defeat .

“Samajwadi Party and Congress are in the opposition. We cannot give any benefit to anyone. It is part of our strategy that we are fighting together... to strengthen the INDIA bloc. Not only in bypolls, but we will also defeat them (BJP) in 2027 (UP assembly polls) as well. There will be a historic result in favour of the Samajwadi Party. BJP will face a historic defeat,” Yadav told reporters in Mainpuri.

Earlier in a post on X, SP chief highlighted that the INDIA bloc candidates would be contesting the bypolls under his party’s symbol.

“It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of ‘India Alliance’ will contest all 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol, ‘cycle’. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,” read the post on X.

The poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on November 13, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district.

The nine assembly seats where bypolls are being held are including Meerapur, Kundarki, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. (ANI)

