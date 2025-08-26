Bihar BJP chief slams Opposition, claims NDA set for majority win

Patna: The NDA alliance organised a workers’ conference at the Sainik Training Centre campus of the Ujiarpur Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Samastipur on Monday. The event saw the participation of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Nalanda JD-U MP Kaushalendra Kumar, and several leaders and workers from the NDA’s constituent parties. A large crowd of enthusiastic supporters attended the programme.

Speaking to the media, Bihar BJP President said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has witnessed rapid development.

“Here, 125 units of electricity have been made free for the poor and middle-class families. Pensions have been doubled for the elderly, disabled, and widows. A network of roads, bridges, and culverts has been laid across Bihar. The wind of development is blowing everywhere, and this has rattled the Opposition,” he added.

He claimed that the NDA will once again return to power in Bihar with a huge majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui’s remarks that the BJP was spreading hysteria among Hindus, BJP leader Jaiswal said: “Hindus can never be fanatics. The Opposition is nervous because of NDA’s development work and has nothing concrete to say.”

On Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav’s description of Tejashwi Yadav as a Jananayak (People’s leader), the BJP leader asserted: “There is only one Jananayak in Bihar — Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Calling anyone else a Jananayak is an insult to him, and Bihar will not tolerate this insult.” (IANS)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi came for picnic, not state's problems: BJP on Bihar Bandh protest

Also Watch: