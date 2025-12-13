Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with students, Jeevika Didis in Nawada visit

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited Nawada district and reviewed various ongoing projects.

He reached the Upgraded Higher Secondary (+2) School campus in Chiraila village of Hardiya Panchayat, under the Rajauli block, first, where he reviewed the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Boys' Hostel.

During the visit, he interacted with the hostel students and inquired about their academics and available facilities. He also spoke with girls undergoing karate training on the school premises and encouraged them to study sincerely.

"You are the future of India," he told the students. "The government will fulfil your needs. Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you. Study diligently and move ahead."

The students applauded and warmly welcomed the Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar inspected stalls set up by the Social Welfare Department, Education Department, Jeevika Didis, and students at the school campus. He also handed over symbolic cheques worth Rs 1.29 crore to 137 Jeevika Self-Help Groups, representing loans sanctioned by various banks. (IANS)

Also Read: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 10th time