Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar targets Lalu Prasad Yadav over dynasty politics

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday targeted Lalu Prasad Yadav over dynastic politics during a rally held at Patna Veterinary College ground to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of former chief minister of the state Jannayak Karpoori Thakur.

“Karpoori Thakur was the biggest socialist leader of Bihar but did not promote any of his family members. He always thinks about the common people of Bihar and the country but some people are promoting only the family members and making them leaders,” Nitish Kumar said in an apparent jibe at Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said that he has learnt from Karpoori Thakur not to promote any of my family members in politics.

“I always promoted other people in the party. It does not bother me about what other people say about it,” Kumar said while addressing the gathering.

He said that Karpoori Thakur was the veteran leader of Bihar but did not promote his family members.

“I promoted his son Ram Nath Thakur and made him cabinet minister, general secretary of the party and now he is a Rajya Sabha member of JD-U,” the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

