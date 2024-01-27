Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Could Flip Again, Likely To Dump RJD And Congress

PATNA: Bihar is on the brink of a political turmoil as speculations over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s U-turn is buzzing all over the place.

The Bihar CM, who is currently allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress in Mahagathbandhan, might be contemplating another switch of allegiances ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

His potential resignation is expected to be accompanied by several Congress MLA’s who are likely to follow suit in this stunning political move.