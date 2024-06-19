Bihar: PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Rajgir

RAJGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir on June 19. PM Modi unveiled a plaque at the new campus and also planted a sapling.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates.

Moreover, ambassadors from 17 countries were also present in this high-profile event.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister also paid a visit to the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Rajgir on June 19.