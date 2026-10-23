BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India’s internal matters

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of having links with foreign organisations and seeking foreign interference in India's internal affairs to promote anarchy.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited a Fox News report about a France-based organisation, Indian Alliance Paris, alleging that it amplified Gandhi's protest-related posts and criticised India's democracy.

Bhatia also claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met a delegation from Progressive International at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. He alleged that 101 organisations across nine countries were part of an ecosystem seeking to destabilise elected governments and linked the network to protests in India and other countries. Questioning Rahul Gandhi's meeting with British MP Jeremy Corbyn over his views on Kashmir, Bhatia demanded that the Congress leaders disclose their discussions with Progressive International and the source of funding for protests.

He also questioned Gandhi's actions during a visit to the Supreme Court premises and criticised Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut's social media post on violence in Albania.

While acknowledging that protests are a democratic right, Bhatia said violence and damage to public institutions were offences. He called Rahul Gandhi a "traitor" and alleged that his actions amounted to betraying the country. (IANS)