BJP blames Karnataka government over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Shivamogga

Bengaluru: Commenting on the raising of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the Eid Milad procession in Shivamogga district in Karnataka on Monday, state BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday laid the blame at the state government’s door over the incident. An FIR has been lodged by the Karnataka Police and three special teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Taking to social media platform X, Vijayendra shared the video containing the footage of youths taking part in the Eid Milad procession raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the state.

Vijayendra posted, “Encouraged by the Congress, anti-national criminals who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ inside the Vidhana Soudha are now spreading treasonous slogans on roads across the country. In this context, the incident where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during the Eid Milad procession in Bhadravathi yesterday (Monday) is an extreme act of treason.”

Similarly, there was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the traditional Dussehra festival in Dharmasthala, and in Maddur as well as other parts of the state and stones were pelted during Ganeshotsava celebrations to disturb peace in Karnataka, he noted.

“What is the Congress-led government in Karnataka trying to do to Karnataka? BJP demands that those who raise such anti-national slogans be immediately arrested and stringent legal action be taken against them,” Vijayendra demanded.

BJP workers, led by local MLA Channabasappa, staged a protest condemning the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans at Gandhi Circle in Shivamogga city. The workers burnt tyres and raised slogans against the state government. Meanwhile, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa claimed that the state government was trying to turn Karnataka into a Muslim state. “In Hubballi, four youths were stabbed, and in Shivamogga, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. When they organise processions, they raise pro-Pakistan slogans, and when Hindus hold processions, stones are pelted at them. Those anti-nationals must be hanged,” Eshwarappa demanded. (IANS)

