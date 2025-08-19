BJP, Congress clash in Karnataka Assembly over mass grave case probe

The BJP on Monday accused the Karnataka government of trying to defame Dharmasthala by setting up the Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the alleged mass grave case and for not cracking down on social media chatter surrounding it. The Legislative Assembly was adjourned after the statement triggered heated arguments between the BJP and Congress leaders. Following Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s reply on the mass grave case, BJP State General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, alleged that there were forces attempting to malign Dharmasthala’s reputation and claimed that the state government shares the same intention. Congress legislators strongly opposed the statement and stood up to condemn it. Speaker U.T. Khader ordered the allegation against the government to be expunged from the records. Sunil Kumar objected and insisted that his statement be recorded in the proceedings. Sunil Kumar further alleged that the investigation was being conducted as per the directions of the Congress high command. As the uproar continued, Speaker Khader adjourned the House. Earlier, Sunil Kumar had said, “We expected the government to respond to the sentiments of the people. We have no objection to the formation of the SIT. But what action has been taken regarding the propaganda on social media? There are many masked men behind the unknown complainant. Has this been probed?” “Those who demanded the investigation, their backgrounds must also be probed. Is the SIT investigating only as per the directions of this masked man?” he questioned. (IANS)

