‘BJP doesn't need him...:’ BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj jibes at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj has refuted the claim of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that leaders of his party were asked to join the BJP, saying that her party does not 'need' the AAP chief.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader took a swipe at the AAP National Convenor and said that Kejriwal has a habit of 'lying' and speaking without any facts.

"This is a lie. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has an old habit of lying. He said one funny thing today that BJP is asking him to join but the party doesn't need him," she said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that there is pressure being exerted on him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also that despite pressure from the BJP to join their party, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) "will not bow down". He further that the ongoing developmental works of the Delhi government, like building schools and providing free treatment to the people, would not stop even if he was sent to jail.

"BJP wants us to join their party but we won't bow down...Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics," he said after laying the foundation stone for two school buildings in Kirari in New Delhi.

Kejriwal pointed out that various central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have been deployed against AAP leaders. "But even if you put Chief Minister Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop," he added.

A Delhi Police Crime Branch team, meanwhile, once again reached Minister Atishi's house on Sunday morning to serve her a notice in connection with the AAP leader's allegations against the BJP of trying to poach MLAs. Later, Atishi during a press conference took a swipe at the Centre, saying that the crime branch was used for 'Prime Time Nautanki'.

"One dozen officers of the Crime Branch came to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. With notice, they said we would hand over this notice to CM only.... The same officers today came to my residence. They waited 2-3 hours, they said they would hand it over to the minister only. We have empathy towards them, they must have got a promotion and then got to this post, but today they have been made into prime-time TV nautanki... The same people came who went to Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh," she said. Hitting back at Atishi, Bansuri Swaraj, earlier in the day while speaking to ANI alleged that the AAP minister is creating 'hurdles' for the investigating agencies and 'not allowing them to do their job'. "A very sad state of affairs that on the 27 January, Minister Atishi and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal made baseless false accusations but very severe allegations against the BJP of poaching MLAs of the AAP. On 30th January itself, our Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and our LoP Ramvir Bidhuri went and complained before the police. Now it is obviously a logical consequence that the police are going to go and investigate. This is a preliminary inquiry. The police are only doing their job by asking Kejriwal and Atishi who have made these false allegations what is the evidence of actually making these false allegations...but Kejriwal and Atishi are creating hurdles for the investigating agencies and not allowing them to do their job," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

