‘BJP hasn’t given ration to the poor using its own money’: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati

Agra: Responding to the BJP’s statement that it has provided free ration to the poor, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said here on Saturday that the BJP has not distributed ration to the poor using its own money.

Mayawati was addressing a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections at Kothi Meena Bazaar ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Saturday. She campaigned in support of BSP’s Lok Sabha poll candidates Ram Niwas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri and Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras seats.

She further stated that the ration is provided to the poor using the government treasury which is accumulated by tax collection.

Lashing out further at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “These people come and claim that PM Modi is providing the poor with ration. You have to tell them that the ration is allocated using the tax money and not BJP and PM Modi’s money.”

She slammed PM Modi saying, “He can only benefit his own friends and rich people. Now it is your turn to select your party symbol carefully.”

Notably, the BSP contested nine of these seats in 2019, winning four - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina and Amroha. The SP fielded candidates in the other five last time, winning three, while the RLD lost both the seats it contested.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases. (IANS)

