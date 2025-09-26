BJP launches 90-day ‘Swadeshi, Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide 90-day campaign to promote Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, spanning from September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, to December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the party’s National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said the campaign is being held on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will focus on making “Vocal for Local” a people’s movement. “From September 25 to December 25, BJP workers across the country will reach every household with the message of ‘Swadeshi’. More than 20,000 Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp meetings, 1,000 Swadeshi Melas, and 500 Sankalp Rath Yatras will be organised. (IANS)

