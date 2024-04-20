BJP leader Shazia Ilmi makes big claim on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid allegations that he has been deliberately tucking into Aaloo Poori (a popular breakfast meal in North India) and sweets, while also taking sugar with his tea to press for bail citing inflated blood sugar levels; BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Friday claimed the AAP convenor even wolfed down eggs during Navratri despite being clinically diabetic.

During his submissions before the court earlier, the counsel for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which arrested the Delhi CM in connection with the excise policy case, claimed that he had been deliberately departing from his normal and clinically advised diet to make a stronger case for bail, citing elevated sugar levels.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Shazia said, “I believe Kejriwal is mindful of what he should or shouldn’t eat for someone who is a diabetic. However, what surprised me is that he even ate eggs during the Navratras. I thought he avoided eggs during Navratri as is customary. However, ultimately, it’s a matter of his personal choice whether he wants to have eggs during Navratri or not.”

Hitting back at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claimed earlier that Kejriwal’s health concerns were being deliberately ignored, the BJP spokesperson added, “Why would a responsible government agency bring harm to someone it is mandated to protect? I believe we need to avoid making such statements.”

The ED claimed on Thursday that Kejriwal, who has failed to get any legal reprieve, with his prayers for bail being turned down, has been consuming home-cooked food with high sugar content to deliberately jack up his blood sugar levels.

ED’s Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain submitted that Kejriwal was consuming mangoes, sweets, tea with high sugar and Aaloo Poori, among other items, adding that it was a deliberate ploy to prepare the ground to seek bail. (IANS)

