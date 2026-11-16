BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi over ‘democracy died in 2014’ remark

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Ministers on Sunday criticised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the Bharat Summit that democracy in India had died in 2014, accusing him of undermining Constitutional institutions and taking domestic political disputes to foreign platforms. BJP leaders also said that it was the Congress that killed democracy during the 'Emergency'.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Gandhi family of questioning India's democratic institutions abroad and alleged that it believed political power was its birthright.

"From Nehru to Rahul, taking money through questionable means and then going abroad to speak ill of India, raising questions about Indian democracy on foreign soil, and taking foreign funding to speak against India's institutions have been the practices of the Gandhi family from the very beginning," Sirsa said.

He added that the right to become the Prime Minister was determined by the people's mandate and not by any family's political legacy.

"Congress is a frustrated family that believes the seat of power is meant only for them, and it is not their birthright to become the Prime Minister. The right to become the Prime Minister is decided by the mandate of the people, which I think they have failed to understand," Sirsa said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also targeted the Congress, invoking the Emergency imposed in 1975 and accusing the party of undermining democratic institutions during its rule.

"Those who have murdered democracy for their own selfish interests and tampered with the Constitution, those who imposed the Emergency in 1975 for their own selfish motives, have no right to talk about democracy and the Constitution today," CM Sai said.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson T.R. Srinivas described Rahul Gandhi's remarks as an attempt to explain the Congress' electoral decline and questioned the party's political agenda.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement that democracy died in 2014 is an excuse for Congress' decline. The party has no agenda beyond appeasement and dividing citizens of India along caste and religious lines. Congress never had a vision for India, not in 1947, nor now. It has no vision or roadmap for India's development in the 21st century," Srinivas said. (IANS)