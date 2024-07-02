BJP Leaders Lash Out at Rahul Gandhi's First Speech as Leader of Opposition, Accuse Him of Spreading Lies

New Delhi: Only hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as Leader of Opposition caused an uproar in Lok Sabha Monday, the BJP deputed two of its Union ministers and a senior parliamentarian to rebut the Rae Bareli MP’s claims.

Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi took the attack to Rahul Gandhi for his speech in the Lok Sabha today.

The Union ministers in a press conference accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies about the Agniveer scheme and Ayodhya land compensation. They also said Gandhi’s remarks on the Hindus “exposed the mentality of Congress”.

Calling Rahul’s Agniveer remark an “irresponsible statement”, Vaishnaw said, “He said that no compensation is given to the martyrs, there can be no bigger lie than this.

“Today Rahul Gandhi has called the entire Hindu society violent and untruthful. He has insulted the Hindu society and this is not the first time, this is the old method of Congress. In 2010, the then home minister P. Chidambaram had called Hindus terrorists…,” Vaishnaw said at the press conference in the Parliament premises.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, Vaishnaw said that in 2013, the then home minister Sushil Shinde had also called Hindus terrorists.

Vaishnaw went on to say that through his utterances, Rahul has not only lowered the dignity of the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP), but has also weakened it. “He took politics to a level, which is condemnable. The whole country is saddened by this statement of Rahul Gandhi and no amount of condemnation of this statement is enough.”

He added that “calling Hindus violent, liars”, and holding up pictures of gods during a parliamentary debate lowers the level of debate, and it does not suit the LoP in any way.

Speaking at the press conference, Rijiju said they were expecting maturity, but were “pained” to hear Rahul’s speech. He further said that as LoP, Rahul did not suggest any solutions to the issues he raised, which is the job of a positive Opposition.

Rijiju added, “We have seen Rahul Gandhi from 2004 onwards. Back then, he was not a minister but received a chance to speak in the House. Today he has become the LoP and we were hoping that he will behave maturely. However, we are disappointed with the way he spoke in the House today.”

Rijiju also mentioned that they have met the Speaker in this regard. “We have requested the Speaker to pass a direction that if we have made an unverified statement, we are ready to take a corrective course. But if the Leader of Opposition has lied in the House, he will have to face the rules and regulations of the House. He (Speaker) has already assured the House that he will give necessary and appropriate directions in this regard,” Rijiju said. (Agencies)

