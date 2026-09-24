BJP names 21 women as state in-charges in major organisational reshuffle

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fresh list of state in charges and co incharges, assigning organisational responsibilities to 21 women leaders across states and Union Territories, giving women close to one-third representation in the newly constituted team.

The organisational reshuffle underlines the BJP’s emphasis on expanding the role of women within its decision-making and organisational framework. The newly appointed leaders will oversee key responsibilities related to organisational expansion, election preparedness, political outreach and coordination with state units.

The appointments come amid the party’s continued push for greater participation of women in political and organisational activities. The BJP has repeatedly highlighted women’s empowerment as a governance and political priority, particularly after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, subject to implementation under the provisions of the law. (IANS)

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