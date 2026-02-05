BJP Sikh Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi Over 'Traitor' Remark

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leaders on Wednesday strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported “traitor” remark, calling it deeply offensive to the Sikh community and disrespectful to the armed forces, while also questioning the Congress party’s past actions and foreign engagements.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the exchange in question was clearly visible on television and stressed that the word “traitor” carries a grave meaning.

“In English, ‘traitor’ means someone who betrays the country or nation. Our community makes up barely 1.5 to 2 percent of the population, yet nearly 20 percent serve in the armed forces. Despite this, statements are repeatedly made against the armed forces,” Puri said.

Highlighting Sikh values, he said Sikhism stands for humanity, equality and service. Referring to historical events, Puri alluded to the 1984 Golden Temple incident, saying the country is well aware of who was responsible.

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said the Congress party had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as they were concerned about the citizenship provision for Sikhs who were persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

“Those who opposed CAA are now distributing certificates calling people ‘traitors’. They should instead answer which agreement was signed with the Communist Party of China and when it will be made public. They should also clarify which account of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from China,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely said the Sikh community across the country was deeply hurt and angry over the remark attributed to Rahul Gandhi.

“It is unfortunate that a person whose grandfather sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation is being portrayed as a traitor, while divisive voices are being glorified,” he said.

Lovely further alleged that Congress has a history of targeting Sikh leaders and sentiments, adding that even former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, whom he described as a decent man, was projected as a weak leader by his own party.

The BJP leaders said such remarks undermine national unity and hurt the sentiments of communities that have made significant sacrifices for the country. (IANS)

