BJP will win 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP -- without its alliance partners -- will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The NDA will return to power for the third consecutive term with 400 seats," Modi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua.

He said that even the opposition leader say that BJP will win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"I have not come to Jhabua to campaign. The kind of support BJP has received in Madhya Pradesh shows that the people have trust in BJP's double-engine government," he said.

He also took jibe at Congress saying the grand-old party and its allies have already accepted their defeat and they have started using their last tactic -- 'loot and divide'.

"Knowing the results, the Congress and its allies are now using their last weapon to divide the people in the name of religion, caste and creed. But, the people of this country will not let them succeed," Modi said.

He said that after losing the state assembly election recently, the Congress has witnessed a major crisis and many of them are willing to run away from the party.

He said that people of Madhya Pradesh have given a befitting reply to the Congress during the assembly election however their (Congress) sins will be cleansed after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congress has always considered the tribals as their vote bank. We do not consider them a vote bank. They are the pride of our country. Our main motto is to uplift the community by providing them their rights. They have been deprived of their rights for several decades," Modi said. He said that by making changes in the Forest Property Law, the BJP government has returned the rights related to forest land to the tribal society.

During his first visit to Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha election - Modi who is seeking a third term -- also announced several projects and also laid the foundation stones of some of the projects.

"Congress comes to you (tribals) to seek your support during the elections only. The BJP has set an example by appointing a tribal, Droupadi Murmu, as the President. Congress -- which claims to be sympathisers of the tribals -- had put in all efforts not to let it happen," Modi said in Jhabua -- a tribal dominated area of the state. (IANS)

