BJP’s Poonawalla Slams RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over ‘Land-for-Jobs’ scam

New Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a scathing attack on RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face, Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the people who indulged in the “Lands for Jobs” scam now talk about providing jobs in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla challenged Yadav over his political alliances, asking whether he would dare break ties with Congress and DMK, whom the BJP leader claimed have insulted the people of Bihar.

“Has Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi taken birth in Bihar?... The people who did Land for Jobs scam talk about providing jobs today. (ANI)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi carries Emergency mindset of Indira Gandhi: Shehzad Poonawalla