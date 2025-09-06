BJP’s Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sengottaiyan’s call for unity in AIADMK

Chennai: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan on Friday declined to comment on the AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan’s call for the induction of the expelled leaders, including V K Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and T T V Dhinakaran, into his party.

“First of all, we have to visualise the future. We have aligned with the AIADMK for 2026, we are going to be successful. Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan’s press meet is an internal party matter, an appeal to their leader from another leader of the same party,” Soundarajan told ANI. “So it’s an internal party matter...We have formed an alliance, we are moving forward and yet there are nine months for the election...DMK will be rooted out and NDA will win,” he said.

Earlier in the day in a press conference, Sengottaiyan said soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, senior leaders of the party met AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and asked for bringing back the leaders who left the party. But EPS did not heed the suggestion, he said.

“I am working to ensure a united AIADMK. Since 2016, the election results have not been in our favour. If we had an alliance with the BJP, we would have won 30 seats in the Parliament election,” Sengottaiyan said in a press conference here. (ANI)

