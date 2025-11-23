Books Play Vital Role in Shaping Personality: Union Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: Highlighting the role of books in personality development, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday distributed books to children and visited various stalls at the Ahmedabad International Book Fair.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said that books are not only a source of knowledge but also an important medium for personality development. He said, today, I distributed books to children and visited various stalls at the Ahmedabad International Book Fair organised by AMC and National Book Trust (NBT).

HM Shah said that this fair, featuring literary programmes, folk song and poetry recitations and a start-up forum, will play a vital role in enriching children and youth intellectually by promoting reading and skill development.

On Friday, HM Shah inaugurated the newly-built Shree Kamalam BJP district office in Morbi, in the presence of Gujarat unit party president Jagdish Vishwakarma. The event also featured a grand felicitation ceremony for party workers, marking a significant organisational milestone for the district unit. (IANS)

