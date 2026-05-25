BPCL Assures No Fuel Shortage in India as PSU OMCs Manage Supply at 85,000 Outlets

New Delhi: Amid concerns over fuel availability in some areas, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Former Marketing Director Sukhmal Kumar Jain on Sunday said there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country, adding that public sector oil marketing companies are fully managing fuel consumption and supply. Speaking exclusive to IANS, Jain said that public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) operate around 85,000 retail outlets out of the nearly one lakh fuel stations across the country, ensuring steady fuel availability. (IANS)

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