BPSC, BPSSC aspirants stage protest in Patna, demand cancellation of exams

PATNA: A large number of students staged a massive protest in Patna on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination and the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Main Examination for the recruitment of 1,799 Police Sub-Inspectors. The protesting aspirants gathered near JP Golambar and raised slogans against the state government.

Carrying banners and posters, they demanded an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities in both examinations.

One of the posters carried by the protesters read, “Neither will foul play in exams be tolerated, nor will playing with our future be accepted.” The students said that if an investigation establishes any wrongdoing, both examinations should be cancelled and conducted again for all candidates. As the protesters attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence and the Raj Bhavan, police personnel put up barricades near JP Golambar to stop them. However, the protesters broke through the barricades and attempted to move ahead, leading to a scuffle between the students and police. Some aspirants were seen climbing over the barricades while continuing to raise slogans. More than 200 police personnel have been deployed around Gandhi Maidan to prevent the protesters from proceeding further.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at Dakbungalow Crossing, where the route has been blocked with barricades.

The BPSSC conducted the main written examination in May 2026 for the recruitment of 1,799 Police Sub-Inspectors. Around 35,857 candidates appeared for the examination. Following the exam, complaints of alleged malpractice and irregularities were raised at some examination centres. Questions were also raised after a photograph of the question paper reportedly surfaced on social media following the May 27 examination at Government Girls' High School in Purnea. (IANS)

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